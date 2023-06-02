A 35-year-old St. Cloud woman, who already is facing charges related to two homicides and child endangerment, is now also accused of engaging in sex trafficking from behind bars, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday in Stearns County District Court.

Angela R. Jones was charged with one count of of soliciting prostitution, one count of promoting prostitution and one count of engaging in sex trafficking, all felonies.

According to court documents, Jones met a woman in Wright County jail earlier this year and "arranged for [the woman] to engage in sexual acts with the defendant's husband" after being released

Jones reportedly told the woman she would be paid $300 and allowed to use the man's van in return for sexual acts, which took place in March, documents state.

Jones also is facing four felony counts related to the homicide of 25-year-old Keisa Lange and two felony counts related to the homicide of 28-year-old Janesa Harris, as well as one felony count and two gross misdemeanor counts related to child endangerment and drug use.

In June 2021, Lange was shot in the head, then left on the side of the road, and Harris was fatally shot in her apartment. Jones was one of four people charged in Lange's homicide. DeAntae D. Davis was found guilty on four felony counts and is scheduled to be sentenced June 30. Alicia M. Lewis pleaded guilty to one felony count and is awaiting sentencing. Kenneth J. Carter was acquitted of all charges in March.

A trial is scheduled to begin June 12 for Jones on the two counts related to the death of Harris.