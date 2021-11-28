A St. Cloud woman has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death of her three-month-old child after police found the infant's body during a welfare check Sunday.

The 26-year-old woman was in Stearns County Jail late Sunday on the murder charge. The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects before they are charged.

St. Cloud police reported they were dispatched to the home just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday for a welfare check of both the mother and child. Police did not indicate who called to direct them to the home.

Upon arrival, however, officers found a dead 3-month-old child, a news release said. No cause of death was provided and the body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's office.