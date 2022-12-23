ST. CLOUD - A 27-year-old St. Cloud woman accused of stabbing her 3-month-old son last year has been found competent and will now face murder charges related to the infant's death.

Fardoussa O. Abdillahi is accused of stabbing the boy, wrapping him in a plastic garbage bag and putting him in a dumpster outside her apartment building. She told investigators that she was experiencing headaches and feelings of worry and fear after her son was born and the father was "denying the child was his," according to court documents.

Abdillahi was charged with one felony count of second-degree murder in November 2021; last December, a grand jury added a felony charge of premeditated first-degree murder, which carries a possible life imprisonment penalty.

In February, the Minnesota Department of Human Services' forensics division found Abdillahi incompetent to stand trial. Her attorney, Kenneth L. Wilson, said she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and that her condition has recently improved due to medication.

In a letter dated Dec. 18, a forensic psychologist said Abdillahi has the requisite skills and abilities for trial competency. The next step is to determine the state of her mental health at the time of the stabbing, which could be difficult given the "cultural aspects to understand relative to her history and presentation of mental illness," the letter states.

Abdillahi remains in custody and was recently transferred from a treatment center in St. Peter to the Wright County Jail. Her next court date is scheduled for Feb. 13.