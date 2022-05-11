St. Cloud State infielder Sam Riola, a redshirt junior and Blaine High School grad, was named the NSIC Player and Newcomer of the Year.

The transfer from Louisiana-Lafayette led the league in batting average (.426), slugging (.828) and on-base percentages, (.535), OPS (1.363), runs (60) and home runs (17).

Lefthander senior Tanner Brown of Augustana was named the Pitcher of the Year; he was 7-2 and his 1.36 ERA was the second lowest in Division II.

The Huskies pitcher Luke Tupy, of New Prague High School, was the Freshman of the Year. He had a 1.43 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 44 innings.

Augustana's Tim Huber was the Coach of the Year for the second time after leading the Vikings to their second NSIC regular-season title.

McCauley falls short

Simley senior Isabella McCauley shot round of 72 and 75 for a 3-over 147 to finish as the low amateur and second alternate in the U.S. Open Women's Open qualifier on Monday at Chaska Town Course.

McCauley qualified for last year's championship at The Olympic Club in San Francisco.

The lone Open qualifier was Gabby Lemieux of Caldwell, Idaho, with a closing 72 for a 143 total.

Etc.

Britt Lauritsen was named Bemidji State's director of athletics. She will lead Beavers athletics after spending the previous eight years as assistant athletic director, senior women's administrator, and compliance officer at Washburn University.

Gustavus senior Nick Aney was selected the MIAC Arthur Ashe Award winner while St. John's Jack Bowe was named Coach of the Year in men's tennis. Bethel senior Grace Riermann was chosen MIAC Chris Evert Award winner and Gustavus' Jon Carlson the Coach of the Year in women's tennis.

Tim Beasley, Bethel's baseball assistant head coach and assistant athletic director for communications and marketing, announced he is resigning his post after 11 years at the MIAC school.