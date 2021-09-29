St. Cloud Police arrested a 20-year-old man Tuesday evening in connection with a Sept. 18 assault that left another man seriously injured.

According to a release from Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton, officers were dispatched to a fight in the 700 block of Eighth Street S. just before 2 a.m. Sept. 18. Officers found a 20-year-old man in a nearby home with injuries to his head and face.

The injured man's parents identified him as Chad Waldrop, a student at St. Cloud State University, in an online petition and fundraising page.

The 20-year-old suspect, a wrestler at St. Cloud State, was arrested about 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of University Drive and taken into custody without incident. He was transported to Stearns County jail where he is being held for court on possible felony assault charges, according to Oxton. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

On Saturday, St. Cloud State tweeted university officials were aware of an off-campus incident that was under investigation by the police, and said the student athlete allegedly involved in the incident had been suspended from the team.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the police department at 320-251-1200 or tricountycrimestoppers.org.

Jenny Berg • 612-673-7299

Twitter: @bergjenny