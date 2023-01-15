Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Dominic Basse made 16 of his 27 saves in the third period and third-ranked St. Cloud State shut out Colorado College 4-0 on Saturday night.

The Huskies won on a night that they retired Matt Cullen's No. 9. He became the second former St. Cloud State player to have his number retired by the program, joining Bret Hedican's No. 24. Cullen is a three-time Stanley Cup champion who played 21 NHL seasons — including four with the Wild — after two seasons with the Huskies.

Zach Okabe, Kyler Kupka, Grant Cruikshank and Jami Krannila each had a goal and an assist for the Huskies, who pulled away with three third-period goals.

No. 12 Western Michigan 7, North Dakota 6: Luke Grainger had two goals and four assists, including an assist on Carter Berger's winner with 2:54 to play, for the Broncos. Kaleb Johnson gave up seven goals on 35 shots in his college debut for the host Fighting Hawks.

Nebraska Omaha 6, Minnesota Duluth 1: The host Mavericks scored four times over the final 2:32 of the third period to turn a close game into a rout of the Bulldogs.

CCHA

St. Thomas 3, No. 13 Michigan Tech 2: Luc Laylin scored off a feed from Josh Eernisse with 3 minutes, 33 seconds to play, and the Tommies beat a ranked opponent for the first time in program history, defeating the host Wildcats.

Luke Manning won a faceoff and Carson Peters fed the puck up to Laylin, who went on a two-on-one break with Eernisse. Laylin passed to Eernisse and skated to the net, and Eernisse passed back to Laylin for the winner.

Bowling Green 3, Bemidji State 2: Max Coyle scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period for the host Falcons against the Beavers.

No. 17 Minnesota State Mankato 5, Arizona State 0: Keenan Rancier made 26 saves in the visiting Mavericks' nonconference victory over the Sun Devils.

Big Ten

No. 6 Michigan 4, No. 8 Ohio State 2: Erik Portillo made 37 saves, a day after he had 45, and the host Wolverines earned a weekend split by defeating the Buckeyes.

No. 17 Michigan State 4, No. 5 Penn State 4: Jagger Joshua had a hat trick for the host Spartans, who earned an extra point in the standings by winning a shootout 3-1.