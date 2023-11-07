Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

St. Cloud officials on Tuesday said one of two drivers involved in a two-vehicle collision at an intersection more than a week ago has died.

Jeanette M. Sand, 57, of Kimball, Minn., was taken by emergency medical responders from the intersection of County Road 75 and Glen Carlson Drive to St. Cloud Hospital after the crash shortly before 8 a.m. on Oct. 30, police said. Sand's online obituary said she died Thursday.

The other motorist, Lucas R. Gant, 29, of St. Cloud, came away with minor injuries, police said.

According to police:

Sand was on northbound County Road 75 and waiting to turn left onto Glen Carlson Drive. Sand pulled out in front of Gant's southbound car and was hit broadside.

There are no traffic controls at the intersection for either direction on County Road 75.