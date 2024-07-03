Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

ST. CLOUD — Authorities identified a man who was found dead at the scene of a small grass fire near Tech High School earlier this week as 26-year-old Mohamed M. Mohamud of St. Cloud.

Police and fire crews were called to the scene on the south side of the city just after 11 a.m. Monday. Authorities originally called the death suspicious, but on Wednesday they said Mohamud died as a result of the fire and that no foul play occurred, according to St. Cloud Police Cmdr. Lori Ellering.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the State Fire Marshal's Office assisted in the investigation.



