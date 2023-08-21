ST. CLOUD — A 23-year-old St. Cloud man died Saturday after being rescued from a popular summer swimming spot at Quarry Park and Nature Preserve in Waite Park.

First responders from Stearns County, Waite Park and St. Cloud responded to a report of a drowning just after 5 p.m. Saturday at Quarry No. 2 at the park, according to a release issued Monday by the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

A dive team and sonar team searched the area where the man, Ahmed Jarso, had previously jumped into the water. A diver found Jarso in about 40 feet of water and brought him to shore, where first responders provided life-saving measures. Jarso was then transported to St. Cloud Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Two years ago, 18-year-old Zakariya Odowa of St. Cloud died after jumping off a floating dock at Quarry Park. In that drowning, a diver pulled Odowa from about 25 feet of water and he later was pronounced dead at the hospital.