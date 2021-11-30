A 26-year-old St. Cloud woman is accused of stabbing her 3-month-old male infant, wrapping him in a plastic garbage bag and putting him in a dumpster outside her apartment building.

Fardoussa O. Abdillahi was charged Tuesday in Stearns County District Court with one felony count of second-degree murder with intent but not premeditation.

The death marks the city's fifth homicide this year, setting a new record for the city of 69,000. The previous record was four homicides in 2015, according to Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to an apartment building in the 2000 block of Maine Prairie Road at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday after a man called 911 to report a baby was missing and the mother stated "she had thrown the baby in the dumpster."

The child, born Aug. 5, lived alone in the apartment with Abdillahi. Adult witnesses on scene told police they arrived at the residence after a call from Abdillahi's mother expressing concern for the mother and child based on comments Abdillahi had made.

Officers found the child's body in the dumpster, along with multiple knives and bedding.

Abdillahi told investigators she was experiencing headaches and feelings of worry and fear after the child was born, and was upset the father was "denying the child was his," the complaint states. She told police the child was crying prior to her stabbing him, the complaint states, and "demonstrated that she cut [the child] across the throat."

The preliminary summary based on an examination by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Officer identified sharp force injuries to the child's neck and ruled the manner of death as a homicide.

The city's first homicide of 2021 was 36-year-old Justin A. Berge, who was stabbed to death in an alley in the 1500 block of Ninth Avenue N. in April. St. Cloud resident Lindsay R. Shelltrack-Miller, 41, was charged with one felony count of second-degree murder. She waived a jury trial and is awaiting the results of a court trial that wrapped up at the end of October. If convicted, she could face up to 40 years in prison, per state statute.

The second and third homicides happened on two consecutive days in early June: 28-year-old Janesa L. Harris of St. Cloud was shot to death in an apartment in the 1400 block of 12th Avenue N. on June 2. On the morning of June 3, police found 25-year-old Keisa M. Lange of Litchfield, Minn., in a ditch in the 4300 block of Cooper Avenue S. Lange had been shot in the head and left beside the secluded road.

In July, a grand jury indicted four St. Cloud residents in Lange's death: Kenneth J. Carter, 26; DeAntae D. Davis, 23; Angela R. Jones, 33; and Alicia M. Lewis, 36. All four have court hearings scheduled in the next two months.

The fourth homicide was the death of St. Cloud State professor Ed Ward on Father's Day. Jason R. Beckman, 45, fatally shot the 68-year-old Ward in the chest and abdomen after Beckman crashed a stolen vehicle into Ward's yard on the south side of St. Cloud. In October, Beckman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 32 years in prison.

Adbillahi made her first court appearance Tuesday, where Stearns County Judge Shan Wang set bail at $2 million unconditionally or $1 million with conditions. Her next court appearance is Dec. 13.