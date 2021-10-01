Three St. Cloud-area arts organizations are implementing a new COVID-19 policy for patrons amid the rapid spread of the disease in the tri-county area.

Paramount Center for the Arts, College of St. Benedict/St. John's University and St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra will begin requiring patrons ages 12 and older to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within the 72-hour period before the event.

"It's become an industry standard that artists of international and national stature are requiring, and I don't want to lose any artists," said Tanya Gertz, executive director of fine arts programming at CSB/SJU.

"I want to bring the best artists I can bring and ensure they can have an amazing experience here and the people that call this place home can experience them, too."

The vaccination/testing requirement went into effect for St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra on Friday. It will go into effect for CSB/SJU on Oct. 8 with the music department's first performance. The fine arts series begins Nov. 6 and the theater department's first show is Nov. 11.

"It's not a judgment on any individual's choice to vaccinate. It's for us creating the safest experience for everyone in order to ensure we can keep doing what we absolutely love doing," Gertz said.

The Paramount launched its 2021-2022 season Friday with a performance by Minneapolis-based SHAPESHIFT Dance Company. Upcoming shows and events include the Fabulous Armadillos, TedxStCloud and a showing of the silent film "Way Down East," which was the first movie shown in the theater in 1921. The mandate will go in effect at the Paramount on Nov. 1 for a St. Cloud Municipal Band concert.

Bob Johnson, executive director at the Paramount Center, said Friday that the organization chose the Nov. 1 date to give patrons and staff time to prepare for the new policy.

"November and December are our two busiest months every season," he said. "We want to be able to present arts and entertainment, but you can't do it if you don't have a healthy public.

"Unless we really focus as a community, we're not going to tamp this virus down," Johnson continued. "We need to come together and coalesce around a goal that says: Let's get rid of this virus."

St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra's upcoming shows include a concert titled "Symphonic Fanfares" on Nov. 6 and a holiday concert on Dec. 11, both to be held at Ritsche Auditorium at St. Cloud State University.

The venues also require all patrons to wear masks during indoor events, regardless of vaccination status.

"I've been part of a group of about 65 organizations in the arts for the last year and a half, and together — whether it's greater Minnesota or the Twin Cities — we've been looking at how to keep our patrons safe, whether it's a museum or an exhibition gallery or a theater," Johnson said. "I think as a group we've recognized that arts organizations were one of the first to begin to suffer the damages of this virus. We have to get back because we're part of the lifeblood of the community."

