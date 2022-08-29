A 64-year-old St. Charles man is accused of giving a teenager drugs and sexually assaulting her while she was high.

Stephen Thomas Conlin is charged with three felony counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, including counts for a physically helpless or mental incapacitated victim, as well as gross misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a child or status as petty offender.

Winona County District Court Judge Mary Leahy ordered Conlin's bail set at $300,000 without conditions and $50,000 with conditions. He has requested a public defender but no one is listed thus far in court records.

His initial court appearance is set for Sept. 9.

According to court records, Conlin is the owner of The Buzz headshop in St. Charles and allegedly gave the victim marijuana when she visited the shop on July 26.

The victim, who is at least 14 but less than 16 years old, told police she had gone to The Buzz multiple times over the past year as Conlin is known to "smoke you up for free," and would offer the victim discounts on marijuana and drug paraphernalia because Conlin thought she was attractive.

The victim said she would often smoke a bong with Conlin when she visited, but the feeling she got while smoking on July 26 was different from previous times. She told police she passed out, and experienced vision issues and delayed responses when she came to.

She told police she remembers being on the ground with Conlin when she regained consciousness and Conlin was allegedly groping her. Conlin allegedly told her, "I'm such a perv, I shouldn't have done that," and apologized for touching her inappropriately. The victim got up to leave, and Conlin allegedly said," You're really pretty! Come back any time, honey."

The victim told police she passed out several more times that day and was unsure of what happened to her in Conlin's shop while she was unconscious.

Conlin has a history of drug-related convictions, from a 2010 raid on his home and barbershop to a 2017 felony case for selling about 28 grams of marijuana to a police informant. He also unsuccessfully ran for mayor in St. Charles in 2012 despite a 2010 felony conviction that prohibited him from holding office.