MINNEAPOLIS — Police in St. Anthony found a man dead inside a home late Saturday and took into custody a second man with a self-inflicted stab wound to his chest.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, but no charges have been filed, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported.

Police initially responded to the home after receiving a report of a dead man inside with "obvious signs of trauma," according to a statement from the department. Officers met a relative of the man who discovered his body while checking on his welfare.

The man with the stab wound was treated at a local hospital.