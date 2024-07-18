Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Two candidates are vying to fill an open seat on the St. Anthony City Council in a special election Aug. 13, the same day as the state primary.

The seat became vacant when Wendy Webster, who was on the council, became mayor this year. Andrea Stephens was appointed to fill the role in the interim. The term ends in January 2026.

The candidates are Nadia Elnagdyand Randy Stille. Stille served as mayor from 2020 to 2023. He previously served on the city council.

St. Anthony's council seats are elected at-large, meaning each council member represents the whole city.

The New Brighton Area League of Women Voters and St. Anthony Chamber of Commerce will host a meet the candidates event in the council chambers July 25 at 7 p.m. It will also be broadcast on channel 15/850 and streamed online at ninenorth.org/your-city/st-anthony. Information about absentee and early in-person voting can be found on the city's website.