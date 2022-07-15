COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana has announced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has resigned (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert had erroneous spelling of speaker's surname.).
