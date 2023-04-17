Cities across Minnesota are bracing for floods this week as rising rivers are expected to crest sometime in the next few days.

The Crow River has flooded roads and is threatening a bridge in Delano, Minn. St. Paul has closed streets and parks along the Mississippi River. Across the state, river communities have built up sandbag barriers and dikes to ward off all the water being released as one of the state's snowiest winters melts.

One of the problems this spring isn't simply how much snow fell across the state — it's that the snow was particularly wet, holding an usual amount of moisture, hydrologists said. The cold spring kept it on the ground longer than normal until temperatures soared last week, causing water to rush to every river basin at the same time. As high tributaries feed into major rivers, it compounds the problem for communities downstream on the shores of the Mississippi, St. Croix, Minnesota and Red River of the North.

The Sauk River — which winds through central Minnesota and empties into the Mississippi River — rose to a crest of 8.2 feet on Sunday, flooding the parking lot and spilling into Anton's Restaurant in Waite Park.

The beloved steakhouse, known for its popovers and covered wagon-style booths, sits just south of the river and has flooded a handful of times over the past two decades, including a flash flood in 2019 when a few dozen patrons had to be evacuated by boat.

The Sauk River's high water prompted Stearns County to close its drive-through licensing center in Waite Park as standing water flooded the parking lot. By Monday morning, the river reached 8.1 feet near St. Cloud, and it was expected to remain near that level through the evening before slowly receding, according to the National Weather Service.

Gov. Tim Walz on Monday signed a bill moving $40 million into a disaster assistance fund, which communities can tap immediately to aid with flood mitigation costs so they don't have to wait for a federal declaration. Walz called it "smart, forward-thinking governance" because communities won't have to wait for the money until they've hit a damage threshold.

Rep. Gene Pelowski, DFL-Winona, said the $40 million is the largest amount ever sent to the disaster assistance fund and avoids the need to call a special legislative session.

Sen. Aric Putnam, DFL-St. Cloud, stood with Pelowski, Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski, the governor and others for the signing. "There are people right now throughout the state filling sandbags," Putnam said, adding that making money available before it's needed is the least the state can do.

Kozlowski welcomed the help, saying the city would otherwise be hurting. Flood preparation has cost roughly $700,000, a significant chunk of the city's annual budget, he said.

As to whether the rising waters are hurting local businesses that rely on visitors, Kozlowski said, "Flood tourism is a real thing." But he wasn't sure whether those coming to view the floods were spending money in shops or restaurants.

Walz had a warning for those who want to see the floods: Stay off of closed roads, don't drive around barricades and stay out of the water, or risk drowning in the unstable waters.

Kozlowski said he was hoping for dry weather, and to remove the Stillwater levee by Memorial Day.