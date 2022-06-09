Spotty Storm Chances Through Mid-Next Week

A Few Friday Afternoon Storms Possible

Forecast loop from 1 PM Friday to 1 AM Saturday.

While the first part of the day on Friday will be fairly quiet across the state, several showers and storms are expected to pop heading through the afternoon hours. These will die off through the evening hours heading to around sunset.

Looking at the Twin Cities, we will see a quiet start to the day before those storm chances (around 20-30%) pop up as we head through the afternoon. Wake-up temperatures will be in the low 60s before we climb into the upper 70s for highs.

Highs will climb into the 70s across much of the state on Friday - mostly around average - with a better chance of that pop-up afternoon shower and storm chance across central and southern Minnesota.

_______________________________________________

Rain Is Likely Saturday, Especially In The Morning

Forecast loop from 1 AM Saturday to 7 PM Saturday.

As we head through late Friday night into Saturday morning, we will watch a batch of showers and a few rumbles of thunder move across the state. As we head into the late Saturday afternoon hours, more storms could redevelop mainly south of the metro into southeastern portions of the state. As you can see, it won't be an all-day washout across any part of the state.

Highs for the first half of the weekend with those shower and storm chances (especially central/southern Minnesota) will range from the 60s in the Arrowhead/North Shore to the 80s in southern Minnesota.

_______________________________________________

Some Pop-Up Storms Possible Sunday Afternoon

As we head through Sunday, we will watch more pop-up showers and storms mainly during the afternoon hours. Highs once again range from the 60s along the North Shore to the 80s in southern parts of the state.

_______________________________________________

Climbing Temperatures With 90s Possible For Tuesday

Temperatures continue to climb as we head through the first half of the workweek, with highs again in the low 80s Monday (with a good chance of some midday showers and storms) and then climbing up to near 90F as we head into Tuesday. Slightly cooler air comes in for Wednesday, with highs back in the low 80s. 80s will continue for highs through the rest of next week with maybe another shot at 90F late in the week or next weekend.

_______________________________________________

Spotty Storm Chances Through Mid-Next Week

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

With our heavy Spring rains, about a month ago we squashed the drought that had developed across the state of Minnesota last year. We still, though, see a small area of abnormally dry conditions across portions of south-central Minnesota which has been slowly shrinking. As of Thursday, 1.73% of the state was abnormally dry. Over in Wisconsin, 23.16% of the state was abnormally dry. Those areas were in western and southern Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, many watershed basins west and north of the metro are running at a flow level considered either high or in flood conditions according to the Minnesota DNR. Over the past 60 days, many of these areas are running several inches above average precipitation-wise.

Spotty showers and storms are likely at times as we head through the middle of next week, with the best chance of rain occurring Saturday morning. We'll be around 80F for a high today and this weekend, but even warmer weather is expected next week with 90s expected Tuesday before "cooling" back into the 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

_______________________________________________

D.J.'s Extended Twin Cities Forecast

FRIDAY: Afternoon storm chance. Wake up 62. High 79. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind NNW 3-8 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning showers and storms. Wake up 61. High 79. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind SSW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix. Western MN PM shower. Wake up 61. High 80. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind ENE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Windy with midday storms. Wake up 64. High 83. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind ESE 10-25 mph.

TUESDAY: Breezy, hot & humid. Isolated PM storm. Wake up 70. High 91. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SE 10-25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning storms, afternoon sunshine. Wake up 67. High 83. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind SW 5-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny and quiet. Wake up 63. High 82. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

June 10th

*Length Of Day: 15 hours, 32 minutes, and 41 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: 48 seconds

*Day With Most Daylight: June 20 - June 21 (15 hours, 36 minutes, 50 seconds)

*Earliest Sunrise?: June 13 - June 17 (5:25 AM)

*Latest Sunset?: June 20 - July 2 (9:03 PM)

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

June 10th

1926: An intense downpour falls on Mahoning. 3.05 inches fell in 45 minutes.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Friday, we'll watch storm chances from the Plains to the Mid-Atlantic and the Southeast. Shower chances are expected across the Northwest. Record heat will exist across the Southern Plains and the Southwest.

Two areas of 3"+ of rain are possible through Saturday evening - one near the Fort Smith, AR, area and another in the Pacific Northwest, especially in the higher elevations of the Cascades.

_______________________________________________

Can winemakers salvage grapes tainted by wildfire smoke?

More from Marketplace: "Like most everything in California, the state's wine industry — with an estimated $43.6 billion retail sales value in 2021 — is facing another hot summer of drought and potential wildfire. But when forests burn near California's wine country, it's not just the flames that threaten vineyards; it's also the smoke. Grapes exposed to wildfire smoke can produce ashy, bitter wine, forcing growers to leave millions of dollars on the vine. Now, scientists in Santa Cruz are helping the industry confront that dilemma, with a unique approach that can sniff out the smoke in grapes. They say the results will allow winemakers to better predict whether grapes are worth harvesting or better left to rot."

Burst of underwater explosions powered Tonga volcano eruption

More from Nature: "Researchers are starting to piece together why the eruption of an underwater volcano in Tonga was so explosive — and what happened in the aftermath. Evidence gathered by two groups suggests that when the volcano's centre collapsed, it spewed an enormous amount of magma that reacted violently with water, powering several large blasts and hundreds of much smaller explosions. The Hunga Tonga–Hunga Haʻapai volcano erupted on 15 January 2022, producing the largest atmospheric explosion in recorded history. It sent shock waves around the world and a plume of ash into the upper atmosphere."

Aviation can meet Paris targets — if it makes massive changes

More from Grist: "For those hoping to slow the halt of climate change, aviation often seems like a near-intractable problem. Roughly 115,000 flights take off and land around the world every day, accounting for 3 percent of global carbon dioxide emissions. A single passenger flying from San Francisco to London is responsible for around 1 metric ton of carbon dioxide spewed into the atmosphere – about half the emissions that a citizen of India, on average, releases in a whole year. But, according to a new report from the International Council on Clean Transportation, or ICCT, it is possible to reduce aviation emissions enough to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius. It will just take enormous amounts of money, effort, and — perhaps most importantly — sustainable fuel."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great day! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser).

- D.J. Kayser