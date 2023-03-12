In the 24 hours since Minnesota learned of Bud Grant's death Saturday morning, reactions came in from all corners of the state and beyond. By Saturday evening, the middle of downtown was glowing purple, with some skyscrapers and buildings shining purple lights into the dark, snowy sky. In front of U.S. Bank Stadium, the giant screen read "In memory of Bud Grant" for passersby.

In downtown St. Paul, at the most Minnesota of events, the boys hockey state tournament, there was much talk of the most Minnesota of men.

"I used to see him once a year because we'd have a birthday lunch with Sid (Hartman). He was a special person," said hockey luminary Lou Nanne, wearing a purple tie by chance at the tourney at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday. "I loved his principles and the way he handled himself. Discipline was so important on his teams, and making sure the players were committed to staying together and winning games."

From our twin downtowns and beyond, here are other reactions:

"We lost a legend in Bud Grant. He was a mentor to me from a distance when I was in college and then personally when I got to the Vikings in 1992. He gave a lot of wisdom on coaching & developing men and his ability to keep football and life in perspective made a big impact on me." — Pro football Hall of Famer, and former Gophers player and Vikings coach, Tony Dungy on Twitter (@TonyDungy).

"Bud Grant is a legend, an absolute legend. And he's a treasure of our state. It's a sad day. It's a real sad day for our state and the Minnesota Vikings to lose him.'' — Gophers men's hockey coach Bob Motzko, who grew up in Austin, Minn., as a big Vikings fan and has followed the team closely throughout his life. Grant was a Gopher long ago, and Motzko coached his Gophers men's hockey team to a 5-1 win Saturday night.

"Ninety-five and still sharp and vibrant and still telling his stories," Chuck Foreman told the Star Tribune's Mark Craig on Saturday (read more from Bud's former players in Mark's story here). "A long, good life that was filled with quality right to the end."

"Bud Grant! What else can you say? The ultimate HC & a man that gave me an opportunity to Flip the Field for @Vikings for 10 years. Awe had a special bond of mutual respect & admiration. Will never forget our private moments. @proFootballHOF. Rest Well Old Trapper!" — Former Vikings punter Greg Coleman on Twitter (@gregcoleman8).

"We send our thoughts to him and his family. I know he's done a lot of good. Pretty memorable character in Minnesota." — Twins manager Rocco Baldelli on Saturday at Hammond Stadium, where they held a moment of silence before the game, producing a large gasp from the crowd as Grant's death had been announced less than an hour earlier.

"The one memory I have of Bud is the Vikings playoff football game we had outdoors where he's about 100 years old and he showed up in a T-shirt," Edina boys hockey coach Curt Giles said before his Hornets played in the Class 2A title game. "There's a guy in the state of Minnesota who will be a legend forever."

Also in St. Paul: at their home opener, Minnesota United put a tribute to Grant on their scoreboard before the game. The snowy field and cold weather fit right in. Much farther east and south, the Pro Football Hall of Fame lowered its flag to half-staff in Grant's honor.

"Bud Grant was a giant. He made a generational impact on Minnesota sports. Rest in peace, coach." — Gov. Tim Walz on Twitter (@GovTimWalz).