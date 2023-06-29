If Diamond Sports plans to relinquish rights to show Twins games on Bally Sports North this season, it must file a motion by Saturday. As of now, it seems more likely than not that the Twins will be on BSN for at least the rest of 2023.

Twins not getting paid as Bally Sports North shows games; MLB files motion demanding pay In an emergency filing this week, MLB asked the court to make Diamond Sports pay the Twins the rights fees they are owed — or relinquish control of the rights next week.

Bally Sports North reportedly lost more than half its subscribers in last decade A Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal report, citing research from S&P Global Market Intelligence, shows a subscriber base that has gone from 2.9 million in 2013 to just 1.2 million now.