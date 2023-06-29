Bally Sports has not yet made a decision on its deal with the Twins.

Twins appear likely to stay on Bally Sports North this season as TV deadline looms

June 29, 2023 - 1:56 PM

If Diamond Sports plans to relinquish rights to show Twins games on Bally Sports North this season, it must file a motion by Saturday. As of now, it seems more likely than not that the Twins will be on BSN for at least the rest of 2023.

As Twins wait, Bally Sports will exit deal with Diamondbacks

Bally Sports has not yet made a decision on its deal with the Twins.

— Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

June 22, 2023 - 1:56 PM

The Twins are due a payment on July 1, but Diamond Sports Group has not yet given them notice or requested a hearing on that contract.

Judge rules for Twins, other MLB clubs in Diamond Sports dispute. What happens next unclear

Diamond Sports Group, the largest owner of regional sports networks, has the rights to 42 professional teams — 14 baseball, 16 NBA and 12 NHL.

— Associated Press

June 02, 2023 - 6:33 AM

Judge Christopher Lopez made the ruling on Thursday in Houston. Diamond Sports, which owns 19 networks under the Bally Sports banner, has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings since March.

Bally Sports North could lose Twins games after hearing today in lawsuit over missed payments

Bally Sports San Diego will stop broadcasting Padres games, and the fate of Bally Sports North could be decided in bankruptcy court on Wednesday.

— Jeff Roberson, Associated Press

May 31, 2023 - 6:23 AM

Depending on a judge's ruling, Bally Sports North could be forced to stop broadcasting Twins games, with MLB taking over the production and distribution on TV and the web.

Five things you need to know about the Twins and Bally Sports

Will we see a midyear switch away form Bally Sports North?

— Lynne Sladky, Associated Press

June 02, 2023 - 11:30 AM

A judge ruled Thursday that Diamond Sports must honor the contract it signed with the Twins. Facts revealed along the way — and what comes next — are fascinating.

Diamond Sports bankruptcy: Three things for Minnesota sports fans to know

A Bally Sports logo is in the dugout during a spring training baseball game.

— Lynne Sladky, Associated Press

March 15, 2023 - 2:40 PM

Tuesday's bankruptcy filing wasn't a surprise, but it does underscore just how much change is on the horizon for local sports TV broadcasts.

Phoenix Suns ditch Bally Sports, set to show games — for free

Frustration with Bally Sports has permeated several markets.

— Associated Press

April 28, 2023 - 12:40 PM

As teams and leagues grapple with a rapidly changing TV landscape accelerated by cord-cutters and Diamond Sports' recent bankruptcy filing, the Suns and WNBA's Mercury are taking an interesting approach.