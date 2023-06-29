Twins appear likely to stay on Bally Sports North this season as TV deadline looms
If Diamond Sports plans to relinquish rights to show Twins games on Bally Sports North this season, it must file a motion by Saturday. As of now, it seems more likely than not that the Twins will be on BSN for at least the rest of 2023.
As Twins wait, Bally Sports will exit deal with Diamondbacks
The Twins are due a payment on July 1, but Diamond Sports Group has not yet given them notice or requested a hearing on that contract.
Judge rules for Twins, other MLB clubs in Diamond Sports dispute. What happens next unclear
Judge Christopher Lopez made the ruling on Thursday in Houston. Diamond Sports, which owns 19 networks under the Bally Sports banner, has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings since March.
Bally Sports North could lose Twins games after hearing today in lawsuit over missed payments
Depending on a judge's ruling, Bally Sports North could be forced to stop broadcasting Twins games, with MLB taking over the production and distribution on TV and the web.
Five things you need to know about the Twins and Bally Sports
A judge ruled Thursday that Diamond Sports must honor the contract it signed with the Twins. Facts revealed along the way — and what comes next — are fascinating.
Diamond Sports bankruptcy: Three things for Minnesota sports fans to know
Tuesday's bankruptcy filing wasn't a surprise, but it does underscore just how much change is on the horizon for local sports TV broadcasts.
Phoenix Suns ditch Bally Sports, set to show games — for free
As teams and leagues grapple with a rapidly changing TV landscape accelerated by cord-cutters and Diamond Sports' recent bankruptcy filing, the Suns and WNBA's Mercury are taking an interesting approach.
Twins not getting paid as Bally Sports North shows games; MLB files motion demanding pay
In an emergency filing this week, MLB asked the court to make Diamond Sports pay the Twins the rights fees they are owed — or relinquish control of the rights next week.
Bally Sports North reportedly lost more than half its subscribers in last decade
A Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal report, citing research from S&P Global Market Intelligence, shows a subscriber base that has gone from 2.9 million in 2013 to just 1.2 million now.