ON THE AIR THURSDAY
AUTO RACING TIME TV RADIO
NASCAR Trucks: UNOH 200 8 pm FS1
BASEBALL
NL: Colorado at Atlanta 11 am MLBN
NL: San Diego at San Francisco 2:30 pm MLBN
NL: Chicago at Philadelphia (JIP) 5:30 pm MLBN
Triple-A East: Saints at Indianapolis 6 pm 96.7-FM
AL: Houston at Texas (JIP) 8 pm MLBN
FOOTBALL
College: Alabama A&M at Bethune-Ckm. 6:30 pm ESPNU
College: Ohio at La.-Lafayette 7 pm ESPN
NFL: N.Y. Giants at Washington 7:20 pm NFLN
GOLF
LPGA: Portland Classic 2 pm GOLF
PGA: Fortinet Championship 5 pm GOLF
SOCCER
College women: S. Carolina at Missouri 6 pm SECN
Women's friendly: USA vs. Paraguay 6:30 pm ESPN2
VOLLEYBALL
College women: St. Thomas at Gophers 7:30 pm FOX9+, *BTN+
* web-stream broadcast (requires subscription)
________________________________________________________________________
Livestreams of high school sporting events in the metro area are available for purchase from Prep Spotlight TV. Tap here for a link to the schedule.
Area college football and other sports livestreams are here: MIAC | NSIC | UMAC
In addition to sports listed above, more games are available from these web services: ESPN3 | ESPN+ | BTN+ | Peacock | Stadium | FOX Sports