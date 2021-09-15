ON THE AIR THURSDAY

AUTO RACING TIME TV RADIO

NASCAR Trucks: UNOH 200 8 pm FS1

BASEBALL

NL: Colorado at Atlanta 11 am MLBN

NL: San Diego at San Francisco 2:30 pm MLBN

NL: Chicago at Philadelphia (JIP) 5:30 pm MLBN

Triple-A East: Saints at Indianapolis 6 pm 96.7-FM

AL: Houston at Texas (JIP) 8 pm MLBN

FOOTBALL

College: Alabama A&M at Bethune-Ckm. 6:30 pm ESPNU

College: Ohio at La.-Lafayette 7 pm ESPN

NFL: N.Y. Giants at Washington 7:20 pm NFLN

GOLF

LPGA: Portland Classic 2 pm GOLF

PGA: Fortinet Championship 5 pm GOLF

SOCCER

College women: S. Carolina at Missouri 6 pm SECN

Women's friendly: USA vs. Paraguay 6:30 pm ESPN2

VOLLEYBALL

College women: St. Thomas at Gophers 7:30 pm FOX9+, *BTN+

* web-stream broadcast (requires subscription)

________________________________________________________________________

Livestreams of high school sporting events in the metro area are available for purchase from Prep Spotlight TV. Tap here for a link to the schedule.

Area college football and other sports livestreams are here: MIAC | NSIC | UMAC

In addition to sports listed above, more games are available from these web services: ESPN3 | ESPN+ | BTN+ | Peacock | Stadium | FOX Sports