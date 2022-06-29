Andy McDonnell, KARE 11's weekend sports anchor, is no longer with the NBC affiliate. His last day on the airwaves was June 5.

The station does not comment on such personnel matters, but the departure appears to be the anchor's personal choice. McDonnell declined to comment.

The Littleton, Colo., native, known to viewers as Andy Mac, joined KARE in December 2019. He previously worked in Fort Wayne, Ind., Green Bay and Denver.

KARE general manager Bill Dallman said a nationwide search for McDonnell's replacement is under way. Earlier this month, Julia Daniels joined the station's sports coverage team. She previously worked in Panama City, Fla., and Tuscaloosa, Ala.