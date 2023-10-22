Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Johnny Russell scored two goals, Rémi Walter added another and Sporting Kansas City beat Minnesota United 3-1 on Saturday night to clinch a playoff spot.

Kansas City (12-14-8) became the first team in MLS history to reach the playoffs despite collecting fewer than five points from its first 10 games.

Kansas City has won all nine regular-season home matches against Minnesota (10-13-11), the longest active home winning streak by one team against another in MLS.

Russell and Rémi Walter scored three minutes apart in the first half — both assisted by Dániel Sallói — for a 2-0 lead. Russell made it 3-0 in the 78th.

Michael Boxall scored for Minnesota.

__

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer