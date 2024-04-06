Tap the bookmark to save this article.

CINCINNATI — Spencer Steer hit a three-run homer during Cincinnati's five-run eighth inning, helping the Reds knock off the New York Mets 9-6 on Saturday.

Cincinnati trailed 5-4 before Elly De La Cruz singled home pinch-runner Bubba Thompson. Steer followed with a drive to left-center against Yohan Ramírez (0-1) for his third homer of the season.

The Reds sent 10 batters to the plate in the eighth. Ramírez threw 53 pitches in two innings.

The Mets used four relievers in Friday's win, and they were without Edwin Díaz after the closer pitched each of the previous two days.

Omar Narváez had three hits and two RBIs for New York, which had won two in a row after losing its first five games of the season. Brandon Nimmo had two hits and drove in two runs.

Cincinnati jumped in front with two runs in the second, taking advantage of a pair of defensive miscues.

Jeimer Candelario's fly ball dropped for a double when Tyrone Taylor slipped in left field. Candelario scored from third when second baseman Jeff McNeil booted De La Cruz's grounder for an error.

With two down and the bases loaded, Jonathan India brought home another run when he was walked by Luis Severino.

New York responded with four runs in the fourth against Nick Martinez. Narváez hit a two-run single and scored on Nimmo's two-run double.

It was Narváez's first three-hit game since May 29, 2022, at St. Louis. Nimmo returned to the lineup after missing Friday's game with tightness in his right hamstring.

Severino was charged with one earned run and three hits in five innings. He retired 10 of his last 11 batters.

Martinez permitted five runs and eight hits in five innings.

The Reds pulled off a double steal in the sixth. Stuart Fairchild stole second and Steer stole home on the throw to make it a one-run game.

TRAINERS ROOM

Mets: RHP Max Kranick (right hamstring strain) is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment next week.

Reds: LHP Nick Lodolo (left calf) is scheduled to start Sunday for Triple-A Louisville. He is expected to pitch six innings.

UP NEXT

A pair of left-handers will start Sunday's series finale, with Andrew Abbott (0-0, 3.38 ERA) going for the Reds and Sean Manaea (0-0, 0.00 ERA) on the mound for the Mets.

