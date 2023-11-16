Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A single-vehicle crash after dark in northeastern Minnesota has left the teenage driver dead and his passenger critically injured, officials said Thursday.

The wreck occurred about 6:55 p.m. Wednesday southwest of Orr, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said.

The vehicle was heading west on Nett Lake Road, flipped and hit a tree, the Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency responders said the driver died at the scene, while his critically injured teenage passenger was flown by air ambulance to a Duluth area hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"It appears the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash," a Sheriff's Office statement read.

Officials have yet to release the teenagers' names, ages or cities of residence.