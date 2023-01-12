Researchers and volunteers dig up and move rare bristle-berries sitting in the path of a highway expansion in Blaine.
Researchers and volunteers dig up and move rare bristle-berries sitting in the path of a highway expansion in Blaine.

— David Joles, Star Tribune

The sixth mass extinction is long underway in Minnesota — but squads of defenders are fighting back

The list of species at risk of statewide extinction grows ever longer. But these vulnerable plants and animals have defenders: In Blaine, scientists and volunteers mobilized to rescue a patch of rare bristle-berries from road construction.

Its habitat decimated, this charismatic Minnesota bird is dancing on the edge of oblivion

Prairie chickens used to roam widely across Minnesota but were decimated by development and farming. Here, prairie chickens perform their spring matin
— Brian Peterson, Star Tribune

Minnesota's prairie chickens were once so abundant their flocks cast shadows on the ground. But like so many other species, they're dying out.

20 years ago, this butterfly disappeared from Minnesota. Biologists are fighting to keep the last few survivors alive

A Poweshiek skipperling butterfly sits on a black-eyed Susan after being released in a central Michigan wetland. The once common prairie butterflies a
— David Joles, Star Tribune

Beginning in the early 2000s, the Poweshiek skipperling population suddenly cratered in Minnesota, for reasons that aren't yet fully clear. Researchers at the Minnesota Zoo are part of a last-ditch effort to stop the species from dying out.

Ravenous earthworms are destroying a ghostly fern and endangering Minnesota forests

The imperiled goblin fern emerges from the forest floor in northern Minnesota’s Chippewa National Forest. Invasive earthworms are a major threat to
— Brian Peterson, Star Tribune

Minnesota's Chippewa National Forest is home to most of the world's population of goblin ferns. But time may be running out for the ancient ferns as surrounding forest floors are destroyed by a voracious invader: Earthworms.

The fate of a rare songbird depends on Minnesota's forests

Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge in northern Minnesota is one of the few major breeding grounds for the golden-winged warblers, which migrate thousand
— Brian Peterson, Star Tribune

Minnesota's forests are one of the few significant breeding grounds left for the golden-winged warbler. Now the question is whether conservationists can manage trees and shrubs in a way that will allow the birds' population to grow.

This otherworldly fish in Minnesota survived the fall of the dinosaurs — but is struggling now

The outlandish-looking paddlefish once ranged across much of the U.S. The gentle river giants now exist only around the Mississippi and a handful of t
— Brian Peterson, Star Tribune

Paddlefish have survived in Minnesota for 125 million years, but dams and pollution threaten the silent, toothless river giants of the Mississippi and its tributaries.

After coexisting for millennia, beetles now eating away Minnesota's tamarack trees

Tamarack trees are among the toughest things to ever grow in Minnesota. But now the eastern larch beetle is threatening their survival.
— Brian Peterson, Star Tribune

Tamaracks were once the most common trees across Minnesota, but climate change has made them vulnerable to the eastern larch beetle's voracious appetite.