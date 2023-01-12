The list of species at risk of statewide extinction grows ever longer. But these vulnerable plants and animals have defenders: In Blaine, scientists and volunteers mobilized to rescue a patch of rare bristle-berries from road construction.

How to save the lynx from extinction? It starts with poop Two decades after they were declared a threatened species, Canada lynx still need a recovery plan. Their poop, which researchers and volunteers collect in Minnesota, could be crucial in preservation efforts.

These 50 animals and plants have disappeared from Minnesota Scientists know the actual number of extirpated species is much larger, but we don't have a full picture of what species have lived here.

How you can help Minnesota's most endangered animals and plants Across the state, people are taking measures to save vulnerable species at risk of extinction. Here's what you can do.