Third-seeded Shakopee got past sixth-seeded Bloomington Jefferson 3-2 on the back of their special teams in the quarterfinal round of the girls hockey Class 2A, Section 2 tournament.

The Sabers got a power play and shorthanded goal from Annika Willmert in the third period and a power play goal by Emma Heyer in the second. Willmert added an assist and Callie Peterson had two.

The Jaguars got on the board first on an even-strength goal by Valerie Panvica. Becca Brendalen scored a power play goal with :35 left to get the Jaguars within a goal. Sarah Rash made 24 saves for the Jaguars.

In other Class 2A, Section 2 quarterfinal games:

Ava Guillemette scored a shorthanded goal with 4:57 left in the second overtime to give fourth-seeded Prior Lake a 2-1 victory over fifth-seeded Eden Prairie. Guillemette sent the game to overtime with an even-strength goal with 6:23 left in regulation. Annabel Mehta got the Eagles on the board 1:48 into the game. Olivia Handen made 38 saves for the Lakers and Tegan Swanson had 39 for the Eagles.

Josie Linn scored two goals and had an assist in leading second-seeded Holy Family past seventh-seeded Chaska/Chanhassen 3-0. Katya Sander also scored. Madeleine Margraf made 52 saves for the Storm Hawks.

Top-seeded Minnetonka scored 14 unanswered goals to defeat eighth-seeded New Prague 14-1. Ella Hansen got the Trojans on the board :27 into the game. Ava Lindsay led the Skippers with three goals and three assists, Ruby Rauk had two goals and three assists, Josie Hemp had five assists, Grace Sadura and Lindzi Avar had two goals and two assists each, Molly Ryan had three assists and Ellie Zakrajscheck and Lauren Mack had one goal each and Kendra Distad, Senja Leeper and Bella Finnegan had one goal and one assist each.

Girls basketball

Wayzata 55, Hopkins 53: Brynn Senden scored 19 to lead the Class 4A, No. 3 Trojans past the visiting Class 4A, No. 1 Royals.

Prior Lake 53, Rosemount 43: The Lakers overcame a six-point halftime deficit to defeat the visiting Class 4A, No. 10 Irish. Cecilia McNair scored 18 points to lead the Lakers. Ava Thompson led the Irish with 16 points and Riley Ang had 14.

Boys basketball

Buffalo 81, Eden Prairie 80 (OT): The Class 4A, No. 5 Bison overcame a late second-half rally by the visiting Eagles to get the overtime win. Nate Dahl led the Bison with 34 points, Grady Guida had 18 and Brody Wishart had 15. Luke Rapp led the Eagles with 22 points, Nolen Anderson had 18 and Quincy Oriwa had 16.

Columbia Heights 73, Brooklyn Center 72: Jency Davis scored 21 points to lead the Hylanders past the visiting Centaurs. Jaeden Udean had 17 points and Randy McClendon had 10 for the Hylanders. Quyavant Douglas led the Centaurs with 37 points and DeShaun Pongsak had 14.

East Ridge 75, White Bear Lake 63: Cedric Tomes scored 24 points to lead the Class 4A, No. 7 Raptors past the visiting Bears. Alex Mattes and Charlie Bern had 17 points each for the Raptors. Wyatt Hawks led the Bears with 21 points, Jack Janicki scored 16 and Jack Misgen 11.