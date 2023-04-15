Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Host Michael Rand went late, late, late with a special edition of the podcast after a 120-95 victory by Timberwolves over Oklahoma City in Friday's win-or-go-home play-in game at Target Center.

What it means: The Wolves are in the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2003 and 2004; they will open their series Sunday in Denver while the Wild opens Monday in Dallas, but Games 2-5 of both series will be on the same nights. Next weekend, with two home playoff games for each team and a home series for the Twins, will be quite the spectacle.

How they did it: Three big decisions by Chris Finch, excellence from surprise starter Nickeil Alexander-Walker, savvy from veteran Mike Conley and controlled excellence from both Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports