Host Michael Rand was joined by Timberwolves beat writer Chris Hine, who was in Memphis for the Wolves' convincing 130-117 Game 1 victory in the Western Conference playoffs opener.

Rand and Hine talked about the big nights for Anthony Edwards (36 points), Karl-Anthony Towns (29) points and several supporting players.

Plus does one win change the perception of the series, and what should we expect in Game 2 on Tuesday night?

