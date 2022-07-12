PAMPLONA, Spain — One person was gored and several people had very close shaves in the sixth running of the bulls at Pamplona's San Fermín Festival, Spanish authorities reported Tuesday.

A total of eight people were treated for injuries, including a Spaniard who was gored in the left armpit, the regional government of Navarra said. Health officials initially reported five people injured.

During Tuesday's run, which lasted just over two minutes, a bull charged into the back of a young woman, knocking her to the ground, and then tossed another runner into the air.

Another runner was dragged along the ground for several meters (yards) when a bull hooked the back of the man's jersey on its horn.

Four people in all were gored during the festival's six runs bull runs of the year so far. The three others happened Monday.

In the 8 a.m. runs, hundreds of runners, mostly men, dash frantically ahead and alongside six fighting bulls as they charge along an 875-meter (956-yard) route through the cobblestone streets of Pamplona The run finishes at the city's bullring, where later in the day the bulls are killed by professional bullfighters.

Tens of thousands of visitors come to the Pamplona festival, which was featured in Ernest Hemingway's 1926 novel "The Sun Also Rises." The adrenaline rush of the morning bull run is followed by partying throughout the day and night.

Eight people were gored in 2019, the last festival before a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sixteen people have died in Pamplona's bull runs since 1910, with the last death in 2009.