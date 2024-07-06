DONAUESCHINGEN, Germany — Spain midfielder Pedri has been ruled out of the rest of the European Championship following a hefty challenge from Toni Kroos, who has apologized to the youngster.

Pedri limped off the field in tears in the eighth minute of Friday's quarterfinal against Germany, which Spain won 2-1 after extra time.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said it should have been a sending off but Kroos, who was playing what turned out to be the final match of his illustrious career, did not even receive a yellow card.

Pedri has a ''grade two sprain in his left knee," The Spanish Football Federation said on Saturday.

That injury normally takes several weeks to recover from and so the 21-year-old will play no part in Tuesday's semifinal against France or the final five days later should Spain get there.

The federation added, however, that Pedri will stay with the Spain squad for the rest of the tournament.

Spain also made sure Pedri was part of the photo marking the quarterfinal victory, posting a video on social media showing him being carried to the forefront of the celebrations, with his left knee heavily strapped.

Pedri has been a key player at Euro 2024, starting four of Spain's five matches and missing only the final group match against Albania, when Spain was already assured of topping Group B.

Kroos had said he was retiring when Germany's campaign ended. The 2014 World Cup winner put a lengthy post on Instagram and said at the end it was ''very important'' for him to apologize.

''Sorry and get well soon to Pedri!" Kroos wrote. "It obviously wasn't my intention to injure you. A quick recovery and all the best. You're a great player."

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024