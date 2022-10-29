Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

MADRID — Atlético Madrid and Spain striker Álvaro Morata has had to be substituted after hurting his right leg in Saturday's Spanish league match at Cádiz with the World Cup less than a month away.

Atlético's initial description of his injury was a "contusion."

Morata could not continue after defender Mamadou Mbaye stomped on his right foot in the seventh minute. He spent some time writhing on the turf before walking gingerly off when replaced by Cunha.

Morata is the first-choice striker for Spain coach Luis Enrique, who is scheduled to announce his World Cup squad on Nov. 11.

Spain opens the World Cup against Costa Rica on Nov. 23. The 2010 winner also faces Germany and Japan in Group E in Qatar.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports