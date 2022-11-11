Tap the bookmark to save this article.

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Drake Allen scored 17 points as Southern Utah beat Division III-member La Verne 117-55 on Thursday.

Allen made all eight of his shots from the floor for the Thunderbirds (1-1). Harrison Butler recorded 16 points and was 5 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line.

Brian Adams, John Malone II and Taveres James all scored eight for the Leopards.

NEXT UP

Southern Utah hosts Saint Katherine in its next matchup on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.