BATON ROUGE, La. — J'Quan Ewing scored 16 points as Southern beat Champion Christian 112-52 on Monday night.

Ewing added six rebounds for the Jaguars (3-4). Jaronn Wilkens was 5 of 6 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to add 12 points. Jariyon Wilkens was 4 of 5 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Xavier Hall led the way for the Tigers (0-5) with 15 points. Champion Christian also got 10 points and two steals from Braylon Hawkins. Ariyon Williams also put up seven points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.