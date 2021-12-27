A bridge crossing the Midtown Greenway in south Minneapolis was closed indefinitely Monday to vehicle traffic because of structural concerns.

A load limit had been placed on the 10th Avenue South bridge after a structural analysis, but city officials said "many vehicles" exceeding the limit continued to cross the bridge.

"To prevent the bridge from degrading further, no motor vehicles will be allowed to cross the bridge until the city and Hennepin County can find a long-term solution to the problem," according to a news release from the city Monday.

The Greenway below the bridge will remain open to bicycles and pedestrians.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the bridge was built in 1915 by the Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Paul Railroad to separate railroad traffic from city streets.