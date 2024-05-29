SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea's military says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its Eastern sea.
Most Read
-
Despite years of denial, Mpls. police used secretive process for serious misconduct
-
Duo slips into U.S. from Canada with dozens of guns, abandons weapons and evades capture
-
Open house will highlight Woodbury's solution to PFAS contamination: $400M water treatment plant
-
Ellen DeGeneres plans to end her stand-up career in Minneapolis
-
New owners breathe signs of life back into Burnsville Center