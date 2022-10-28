Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A Minneapolis South High School student was one of three people wounded in a drive-by shooting near the school Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Police were called to the 2200 block of East Lake Street about 3 p.m., just after students were dismissed from the school. The student, a man and a woman were hospitalized with potentially life-threatening injuries, according to a Minneapolis Police Department news release.

Police said they believe the three were on a sidewalk when shots were fired from a moving vehicle, which then drove away.

The connection between the victims and the shooter, if any, was unknown. No one has been arrested.

In an email to parents, Minneapolis Public Schools Associate Superintendent Michael Walker asked them to check in with their children.

"I do not have any additional information and know you all join me in keeping this student in our thoughts and prayers for a full recovery," he wrote in the message.

