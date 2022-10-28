Senior forward Maya Hansen of South Dakota State was named the Summit League's Offensive Player of the Year on Thursday in women's soccer.
Hansen, a Burnsville High School grad who played for the Minnesota Aurora last season, had 11 goals for the Jackrabbits, including five game-winners.
Two Gophers honored
Graduate defender Gabbie Cesarone and junior midfielder Sophia Boman of the Gophers were named to the second All-Big Ten team. Cesarone, a transfer from Division III Washington University in St. Louis, had six goals in the regular season, including four game-winners. Boman, a former Edina High School player, had five goals and five assists for a team-high 15 points.
Tommies Hall of Fame grows
The University of St. Thomas will induct six student-athletes, two coaches and one team into its Athletic Hall of Fame in on-campus ceremonies on Friday. They represent Tommies athletics over the past five decades in 10 sports.
The list: athletes Andretta Colley, women's track & field, 2002-2005; Tony Danna, football, 2007-2011; Tommy Hannon, men's basketball 2008-2013; Mike Hutton, men's track & field, soccer 2008-2012; Maggie Weiers, women's basketball, 2010-2015; Nick Wohlers, men's hockey, 1988-1992; coaches Denzil Lue, men's soccer, 1978-2001, and Tom Hodgson, men's & women's swimming & diving, 1979-2014; and 2012 NCAA Division III championship volleyball team.
Etc.
- The Gophers men's and women's cross-country teams will compete in Big Ten Conference Championships on Friday in Ann Arbor, Mich. The women's 6-kilometer (3.73 mile) race will be at 9:45 a.m. followed by the men's 8K (4.97 mile) at 10:45 a.m. Minnesota is the defending women's team champion, but only three runners from that team return. The top finisher back is Anastasia Korzenowski (21st). The men were third last year and have two runners back.
- Four Gophers baseball players were named to Perfect Game's list of top-40 Major League Baseball prospects in the Northwoods League. George Klassen was ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect and fellow righthander Will Semb as No. 11. Sophomore second baseman Brady Counsell was listed as No. 28 player and lefthander Tucker Novotny as No. 38. Klassen and Semb will both be draft eligible this spring, Counsell and Novotny in 2024.