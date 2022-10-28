Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Senior forward Maya Hansen of South Dakota State was named the Summit League's Offensive Player of the Year on Thursday in women's soccer.

Hansen, a Burnsville High School grad who played for the Minnesota Aurora last season, had 11 goals for the Jackrabbits, including five game-winners.

Two Gophers honored

Graduate defender Gabbie Cesarone and junior midfielder Sophia Boman of the Gophers were named to the second All-Big Ten team. Cesarone, a transfer from Division III Washington University in St. Louis, had six goals in the regular season, including four game-winners. Boman, a former Edina High School player, had five goals and five assists for a team-high 15 points.

Tommies Hall of Fame grows

The University of St. Thomas will induct six student-athletes, two coaches and one team into its Athletic Hall of Fame in on-campus ceremonies on Friday. They represent Tommies athletics over the past five decades in 10 sports.

The list: athletes Andretta Colley, women's track & field, 2002-2005; Tony Danna, football, 2007-2011; Tommy Hannon, men's basketball 2008-2013; Mike Hutton, men's track & field, soccer 2008-2012; Maggie Weiers, women's basketball, 2010-2015; Nick Wohlers, men's hockey, 1988-1992; coaches Denzil Lue, men's soccer, 1978-2001, and Tom Hodgson, men's & women's swimming & diving, 1979-2014; and 2012 NCAA Division III championship volleyball team.

Etc.