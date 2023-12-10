Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Isaiah Davis ran for 192 yards, including a 66-yard touchdown, and top-seeded South Dakota State, the defending national champion, defeated eighth-seeded Villanova 23-12 on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.

That touchdown early in the fourth quarter was the only offensive score by either team going into the wind, which gusted up to 45 mph.

The Jackrabbits (13-0), who won their 27th-straight game, host the winner of No. 4 Idaho and No. 5 Albany — which was played late Saturday — in the semifinals next weekend.

The Wildcats (10-3) had taken the lead on a 25-yard run by Jalen Jackson, but missed the extra point. Matthew Mercurio kicked a field goal late in the second quarter to pull within 10-9.

South Dakota State got a key touchdown midway through the third quarter on a Mark Gronwoski pass to Jaxon Jahnke that covered 20 yards.

Villanova got another field goal early in the fourth quarter, but on the next possession, Davis scored the game-sealing touchdown.

North Dakota State 45, South Dakota 17: Cam Miller had a touchdown by pass and run, Cole Payton rushed for two scores and North Dakota State rolled over South Dakota in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.

The Bison (11-3), who have won nine of the past 11 FCS championships, will travel to second-seeded Montana for a semifinal matchup.

The third-seeded Coyotes (10-3) won 24-19 at NDSU in September to snap a six-game losing streak to the Bison but were down 21-0 after the first quarter Saturday following an 82-yard punt return by Jayden Price. Miller ran 9 yards to cap NDSU's opening 75-yard drive and running quarterback Payton rushed for a 43-yard score.