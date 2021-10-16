MACOMB, Ill. — Chris Oladokun threw for two touchdowns, Pierre Strong Jr. ran for two and South Dakota State broke open a close game with a 21-point third quarter in taking a 41-17 victory over Western Illinois on Saturday.

South Dakota State led 13-10 at halftime before Kinser Madison blocked a punt and Canyon Bauer returned it 9 yards early in the third quarter. After the Leathernecks rebounded with Myles Wanza's 15-yard TD run, the Jackrabbits added TDs on a 17-yard run by Strong and a Jaxon Janke 21-yard reception to lead 34-17 heading into the final quarter.

Strong, who added his second touchdown of the game and ninth this season in the fourth quarter, finished with 122 yards on 19 carries. He collected his fifth 100-yard game this season and 15th of his career.

Janke finished with 101 yards receiving on nine catches for the Jackrabbits (5-1, 2-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference), ranked eighth in the FCS coaches poll.

Connor Sampson was 29-of-51 passing for 207 yards but no scores for the Leathernecks (1-6, 1-3).

