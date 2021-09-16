HAMPTON, S.C. — South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh charged in $10 million insurance fraud involving a botched shooting of himself.
Most Read
-
'Violent' actions prompt delay in suspect's hearing in fatal Hwy. 169 shooting
-
New app tracks immunization, COVID-19 vaccination proof
-
Vikings' Bradbury reveals coach's disappointment, plan to improve
-
Bob Dylan, Prince land several tunes on Rolling Stone's list of 500 greatest songs of all time
-
Minn. Supreme Court to take up case on Mpls. policing proposal