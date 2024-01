Video

South African Olympian Oscar Pistorius has been released from prison on parole

Olympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius, a double-amputee who became a global star competing at his sport's highest level while running on carbon-fiber blades, was released from prison on Friday after serving nearly nine years for killing his girlfriend, model Reeva Steenkamp. Read more here.