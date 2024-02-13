CAPE TOWN, South Africa — South Africa says it's lodged an 'urgent request' with the U.N. court over Israel's military operations in Gaza's Rafah.
Most Read
-
Bulk of police force resigns in northern Minnesota's Moose Lake
-
Wolves blitz Clippers in second half to dominate battle of West's best
-
Minneapolis business owner tries to ban Frey over mayor's Israel-Hamas veto
-
Early tensions emerge as Minnesota lawmakers convene 2024 legislative session
-
Feds investigating Edina Public Schools for discrimination