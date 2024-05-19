ARLINGTON, Texas — Angels right-hander José Soriano pitched a career-high 7 2/3 innings, pinch-hitter Kevin Pillar had a tiebreaking two-run single for his 1,000th career hit and Los Angeles got a series-clinching 4-1 victory over the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

The Angels (18-29) took two of three over the reigning World Series champions in Ron Washington's first series in Texas as a visiting manager. He is the Rangers' winningest manager with his 664 wins and two American League pennants from 2007-14.

''A win against anyone is a confidence boost, especially for us,'' said Washington, whose young Angels got only their third series victory this year. ''We played good baseball, and all we want to do is keep playing good baseball. If we do that, we'll be OK each day we play.''

Corey Seager homered for the Rangers (24-24), who have lost eight of their past 11 games.

Soriano (2-4), who struck out five and walked two, got the first two outs of the eighth, and then a visit from Washington after his first pitch to Seager was a ball.

''He told me I trust myself," Soriano said through a translator. ''Trust my pitching ... Don't try to do too much.''

Washington went back out to make a change after Seager walked and Nathaniel Lowe singled.

''We certainly needed that type of outing for us to come away with a win today, and he gave it to us. He stood out there all the way to the eighth inning,'' Washington said of Soriano. ''He really wanted to keep the ball, but it just didn't work out for him to make it through. But I tell you what, it was an outstanding outing.''

Luis Garcia worked around a single to finish the eighth, then worked the ninth for his second save.

The Angels had the based loaded and had already tied the game in the seventh when Pillar lined a single to center field. He then scored on Luis Rengifo's triple.

Rangers starter Michael Lorenzen (2-3) struck out six walked three and allowed three hits. The right-hander departed with two on and one out, and reliever Jonathan Hernández then walked a batter and gave up a tying RBI single to Mickey Moniak on a bloop that dropped barely fair behind third base before Pillar pinch-hit for No. 9 batter Kyren Paris.

''Both (starters) really pitched well. Their guy and he had great stuff,'' Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. ''Michael just worked pretty hard there. ... They get a break on a bloop there that just hit by the line and things kind of unraveled there.''

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: C Matt Thaiss got shaken up twice while trying to bunt in the seventh inning. When he squared the first time, he fouled off the pitch, which pushed the knob of the bat into his stomach. A couple of pitches later, Thaiss tried to bunt again, and stung his left hand on another foul ball. Both times he momentarily walked away from the plate. He eventually struck out, but stayed in the game.

Rangers: Adolis García was scratched from the starting lineup as the DH and got an MRI on his right forearm, a day after a collision in the outfield with second baseman Marcus Semien while both All-Star players went after a popup. Bochy, without elaborating, said afterward that the MRI looked ''pretty good.'' ... OF Evan Carter started for the first time in 10 games after dealing with lower back stiffness. He missed five games in a row before pinch-hitting in the first two games against the Angels, when he didn't start against left-handers.

UP NEXT

Angels: Stay in Texas to open a three-game series Monday night at Houston, with left-hander Reid Detmers (3-4, 5.19 ERA) starting for Los Angeles.

Rangers: An off day Monday before Jon Gray (2-1, 2.08) starts the opener of a three-game interleague series at Philadelphia. ___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb