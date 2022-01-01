Nou Vang's contractions quickened as she settled down for a quiet New Year's Eve celebration at home with her kids. She wasn't due for another three days, but Vang knew this baby wouldn't wait.

The family drank apple cider and rang in the New Year an hour early, with the ball drop in New York City, before heading to the hospital.

"All my babies came fast," said Vang, 38. "I wanted to prepare myself so I'm in the right place at the right time."

Around two hours after arriving, Vang gave birth to the Twin Cities' first baby of 2022. Sophia Hope Yang arrived at 1:32 a.m. New Year's Day at M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center in Wyoming, Minn. She weighed 7 pounds and measured 19.5 inches long.

Proud parents Vang and Francis Yang were surprised by the title — and the attention that came with it.

"I've seen it on the news before," she said, "but I didn't know it was pretty loud."

Sophia is the couple's fifth child. Vang also has a 23-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. Their youngest, 6-year-old Mia, longed for a baby girl since she already has three older brothers at home.

"She's been praying, hoping for a little sister to play with," Vang told the Star Tribune. "She named her Sophia after Princess Sofia and Princess Mia."

Sophia's middle name, Hope, stems from their "hope for a better beginning of 2022."