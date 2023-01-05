LAS VEGAS — Sony unveiled a new high-tech prototype car it will produce in partnership with Honda at the CES tech show Wednesday.

The vehicle, first announced in October, glided out on stage at the CES in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be called the Afeela.

Yasuhide Mizuno, CEO of Sony Honda Mobility, said the company expects to take pre-orders in the first half of 2025 and deliver the first cars to customers in North America in spring 2026.

"As safety and security are essential to mobility, we will integrate Sony's sensors and the Honda safety along with other intelligent technologies," Mizuno said.

Sony and Honda announced their 50-50 joint venture in March. It unites Honda's know-how in autos, mobility technology and sales with Sony's imaging, network, sensor and entertainment expertise.

Production of the vehicle will take place at one of Honda's 12 plants in the U.S. The U.S. was chosen for the launch because electric vehicles are already popular there. Japan came second as Honda's home market, and other markets, including Europe, will follow, but no dates have been set.