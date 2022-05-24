The Twins have won five in a row and seven of eight, and stretched their lead in the American League Central to 4 1⁄ 2 games over the White Sox by beating the Tigers 5-4 on Monday night.

The teams meet again today (6:40 p.m., BSN) with Sonny Gray pitching for the Twins against righthander Beau Brieske (0-3, 5.13 ERA).

Gio Urshela's infield bleeder got the winning run home in the bottom of the ninth on Monday.

Gray spent time on the injured list this season; this will be his sixth start. He's 1-1 with a 3.48 ERA and is coming off his longest stint, a six-inning outing at Oakland on Wednesday where he gave up six hits and two runs in a 14-4 victory, throwing 84 pitches. It was his first appearance of 2022 where he qualified for a win by pitching five or more innings.

Brieske, 24, was a 27th round pick in 2019 by the Tigers out of Colorado State-Pueblo. He has gone at least five innings in each of his five starts since making his big league debut on April 23. He was at Class A West Michigan and Class AA Erie last season before starting this year at Class AAA Toledo.

TIGERS LINEUP

Robbie Grossman, RF

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Miguel Cabrera, DH

Javier Baez, SS

Jeimer Candelario, 3B

Willi Castro, LF

Spencer Torkelson, 1B

Tucker Barnhart, C

Derek Hill, CF

TWINS LINEUP

Byron Buxton, CF

Luis Arraez, 2B

Carlos Correa, SS

Gary Sanchez, DH

Max Kepler, RF

Gilberto Celestino, LF

Gio Urshela, 3B

Jose Miranda, 1B

Ryan Jeffers, C