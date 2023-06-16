Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Introduction: Host Michael Rand looks at Thursday's short start from Sonny Gray (four innings, 79 pitches) and plays audio from the frustrated pitcher. It was the type of game where removing Gray looked especially bad in hindsight after the bullpen gave up six runs in an 8-4 loss.

5:00: Two big story lines with the Vikings involve the status of Kirk Cousins and Danielle Hunter. Might they be related?

8:00: Marcus Fuller joins Rand to set up the summer and season ahead for the Gophers men's and women's basketball teams.

30:00: Rand notes with interest the decision by Lindsay Whalen to make a clean break with the Gophers instead of taking on a special assistant role, as was revealed this week.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports