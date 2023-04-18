Tap the bookmark to save this article.

BOSTON — Sonny Gray, who leads qualifying major league pitchers with a 0.53 ERA, will start for the Twins tonight as they open a three-game series against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

First pitch is at 6:10 p.m. (BSN).

Seven time All-Star Chris Sale (1-1, 11.25 ERA) is on the hill for Boston. Sale, who also has finished in the top six in Cy Young voting seven times, has been plagued by injuries the past three seasons.

Donovan Solano has an 11-game hitting streak for the Twins and will lead off.

First baseman/outfielder Joey Gallo (side strain) is eligible to come off the 10-day injured list tomorrow.

Second baseman Jorge Polanco (knee) and first baseman Alex Kirilloff (wrist) are now with St. Paul on rehab assignments as they get closer to getting back to the Twins.

TWINS LINEUP

Donovan Solano, 1B

Carlos Correa, SS

Byron Buxton, DH

Jose Miranda, 3B

Kyle Garlick, LF

Christian Vázquez, C

Michael A. Taylor, CF

Max Kepler, RF

Willi Castro, 2B

RED SOX LINEUP

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, DH

Matsataka Yoshida, LF

Enrique Hernández, 2B

Tristan Casas, 1B

Connor Wong, C

Jarren Duran, CF

Yu Chang, SS