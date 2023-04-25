It wasn't quite déjà vu all over again, as a quotable old New York Yankee once said, but the Twins' 6-1 victory was close enough Monday at Target Field.

Eleven days after they sent Yankees starter Jhony Brito to the showers when he retired just two batters, the Twins didn't chase him from the game until two men were out in the third.

The last time the Twins faced Brito, they scored nine runs — including three home runs consecutively — in the first inning and won 11-2 in a stadium that has haunted them.

Twins Michael A. Taylor, Edouard Julien and Carlos Correa hit home runs back-to-back-to-back in that first inning that night.

On Monday, Brito retired the Twins 1-2-3 in the first inning and lasted all the way until the third, when he gave up three hits, walked two and left the game with two outs after he allowed three runs.

The Twins sent eight batters to the plate that inning for a 3-0 lead and left two runners stranded, too.

They made it 4-0 when former Yankee Joey Gallo hit a solo home run into the right-center field upper deck on a 1-0 pitch. The Twins added insurance runs in the sixth and eighth innings before the Yankees ruined the shutout by scoring a run in the ninth.

Twins starter Sonny Gray pitched seven innings, giving up three hits, no runs, walked two and struck out eight until reliver Griffin Jax entered.

"It's always an interesting thing when you have a good offensive day against a guy and you face him again right away," Baldelli said before Monday's game. "It's not the easiest thing to do, to go out and have another day like that. Just because you do it once, there's no guarantees. He's definitely going to make some adjustments, but I think we have to make him make those adjustments."

Brito didn't make enough, or the Twins made him make more than he wanted before he was replaced by reliever Greg Weissert with two out in the third.

Yankee star Aaron Judge doubled off the right-field overhang, getting his team into scoring position for the first time. But Gray retired Anthony Rizzo and Gleyber Torres to end the inning.

Former Yankee Gallo stepped up first for the Twins in their fourth and drove a 1-0 pitch 432 feet in right field's deck for his sixth homer this season against his former team.

He did not play in that four-game series at Yankees Stadium two weeks ago because of a chest/rib strain.

Gray kept the Yankees scoreless when he struck out Judge with one on to end the sixth inning with the Twins leading 4-0.

The Twins had their chances for more, but Carlos Correa struck out with the bases loaded in the three-run third and catcher Christian Vasquez did the same to end the fifth inning.

The Twins made it 5-0 when Polanco doubled in Max Kepler from second in the sixth inning.

Two weeks ago, Correa said he told reliever Cole Sands before the game to get ready to pitch because their team was going to score 10 runs.

"I didn't expect them all to come in the first inning," Correa quipped afterward. "I mean, that was crazy. We had a blast doing that. It was a lot of fun."

Sands, indeed, did pitch that night as Correa predicted. He threw the final two innings, allowing one run, in relief of starter Joe Ryan in the first game of a four-game series that the two teams split at Yankee Stadium.

Until then, the Twins had been 2-16 at Yankee Stadium since 2017. They also were 38-98 there and had 13 consecutive postseason losses at the Bronx ballpark in the last two decades.

"That night was a great night, we haven't seen that in a long time, a 9-1 inning," Twins third baseman Jose Miranda said before the game. "It was a crazy night, but a lot of fun. I'm hoping tonight will be the same."