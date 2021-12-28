Sometimes It's Best To Go With Your Gut

Arctic Air Arrives

Temperatures over the next several days will be MUCH colder as a surge of Arctic air arrives through the 2nd half of the week and into the weekend ahead. The animation below shows the 850mb temperature anomaly from AM Wednesday to AM Monday. The cold air will push through the Midwest in waves, but the coldest will arrive on New Year's Day Saturday with a potential of high temperature not warming above the freezing mark. It looks VERY cold!

New Year's Day Weather Outlook

Here's the weather outlook for New Year's Day Saturday, which looks like the coldest day out of the next several. Some locations will likely note make it above 0F for actual air temperatures, including parts of the Twin Cities. Wind Chills Values will likely stay sub-zero for many through the entire day Saturday.

Weather Outlook From AM Wednesday to AM Sunday

The weather outlook from AM Wednesday to AM Saturday shows a little light snow/flurry potential on Thursday, mainly north of of the metro. There is also another chance of snow on Saturday, the heaviest of which looks to fall south of the metro with some very heavy total in Iowa and southern Wisconsin.

Heavy Snow South of MSP on New Year's Day

Here's the snowfall potential on Saturday, which shows some very heavy totals across parts of Iowa and southern Wisconsin. Some of the heaviest totals could approach 1 foot in spots well south of us.

Wednesday Weather Outlook

Here's the weather outlook for Minneapolis on Wednesday, which shows cold sunshine in place with high temperatures only warming into the single digits. However, feels like temps will be in the sub-zero range all day.

Meteograms for Minneapolis

The hourly temps for Minneapolis on Wednesday show temps starting in the sub-zero range in the morning and only warming into the single digits above zero during the 2nd half of the day. Northwest winds at 7-12mph will make it feel sub-zero all day long.

Cold Feels Like Temps on Wednesday

Feels like temps for Minneapolis on Wednesday show readings starting around -15F in the morning to the single digits below zero in the afternoon. It'll be a cold day, bundle up!

Weather Outlook For Wednesday

High temps across the region on Wednesday, which shows temps running nearly -10F to -25F below average across the state. Some spots across northwestern Minnesota won't even make it above 0F during the day.

Coldest Wind Chills From 7AM to 7PM Wednesday

The coldest wind chills during the day Wednesday will be close to -40F below across the northwestern part of the state, while much of the rest of the state will be as cold as the -10s and -20s.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis over the next several days shows MUCH colder air in place. Readings will be nearly -10F to -20F below average for late December and early January. The coldest days will be Wednesday and Saturday with highs likely only warming into the single digits above 0F, but some may not even warm above 0F.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather forecast over the next several days shows colder weather continuing through the first few days of 2022. There is a chance of a few light flurries on Thursday with light snow potential Friday night into Saturday. Stay tuned...

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

According to the ECMWF & GFS extended temperature outlook, colder temperatures will continue through the last few days of the year and the start of the New Year. The first full week of 2022 could see a modest warmup with highs potential reaching 32F before another Arctic outbreak mid January.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows below average reading across the Western US and northern tier of the nation into early January. Meanwhile, much of the Southern US will running well above average once again.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, more active weather in place across the nation.

Sometimes It's Best To Go With Your Gut

By Paul Douglas

Predicting a pandemic may be several orders of magnitude more difficult than predicting the weather. Models are helpful, but in the end chaos theory reigns. I feel for epidemiologists.

I acknowledge the importance of science, but the Scientific Method only goes so far. There are no answers for gut feel, intuition, spidey-sense and "faith" your hypothesis is correct.

Over time, after countless mistakes, meteorologists develop a gut feel which weather model may be on the right track. My take-away: listen to your gut

After a couple of snowy encounters we enter a quieter (colder) pattern, with temperatures bottoming out this weekend. I'm not convinced temperatures will rise above 0F on New Year's Day, even in the metro, in spite of the "urban heat island".

A Saturday snowstorm buries Iowa and southern Wisconsin under 10-20" snow, but our next chance of significant accumulation doesn't come for another 8 days.

A quick thaw is possible next week but our (delayed) winter has finally arrived.

Extended Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, brisk. Winds: NW 20-40. High: 7.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Winds: SE 5. Low: 1 (feels like: -15F).

THURSDAY: Some sun, a bit "milder". Winds: SE 7-12. High: 25.

NEW YEAR'S EVE FRIDAY: Cold wind, falling temperatures. Winds: N 10-20. Wake-up: 8. High: 11.

NEW YEAR'S DAY SATURDAY: Numbing New Year. Snow far south. Winds: N 10-20. Wake-up: -6. High: -2.

SUNDAY: Subzero start. Partly sunny. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: -13. High: 15.

MONDAY: Blue sky, closer to average. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 13. High: 26.

TUESDAY: Some sun, still quiet. Winds: E 10-20. Wake-up: 8. High: 23.

National High Temps Wednesday

The weather outlook on Wednesday shows well below average temperatures in the Midwest and the Western half of the nation. Meanwhile, folks in the Southern & Eastern US will remain well above average, where record highs will be possible.

National Weather Outlook

The weather outlook through the middle part of the week shows active weather in place across much of the nation. A deep trough in the Western US will continue to keep areas of heavy rain and heavy mountain snow in place there, while another storm system will move through the Central US with areas of plowable snow in the Upper Midwest & Great Lakes Region with areas of rain and snow in the southern US.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, areas of heavy precipitation will be found in the Western US, where several inches of liquid precipitation will be possible. We're also getting indications of heavier precipitation across parts of the Ohio and Tennessee River Valley, where some 2" to 4" liquid tallies can't be ruled out.

Extended Snowfall Potential

Here's the extended snowfall potential through the last full week December. Note that heavy snowfall potential will continue in the high elevations in the Western US as well as parts of the Midwest & Great Lakes Region.

